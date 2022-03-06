Current Publishing
Letter: Consider apology, donation to PTE for ad

By on Letters to the Editor

Editor,

I was delighted to see your public commitment to vetting your advertisements more thoroughly. Thank you so much for listening to the Carmel community.

But the fact remains that the money you accepted from Unify Carmel led to (Prairie Trace Elementary Principal Kimberly) Piper being viciously attacked. The very first speaker at the Feb. 28 school  board meeting indeed used his time, citing the ad you published, to request that the board account for why she was still employed.

It would be a major show of solidarity with the community if you would apologize to Mrs. Piper and donate all the money that you received for the advertisement to Prairie Trace Elementary or its PTO in her honor.

Please consider making that donation and apology as a way to move this community toward positive change and healing.

Diane Hannah, Carmel


