Zionsville Eagles finish second at IHSAA boys swimming state finals

Zionsville Community High School junior Will Modglin figured the team reached its goal in the IHSAA boys swimming state finals.

Modglin repeated as both the 200 individual medley and 100 backstroke champion to help lead the Eagles to a second-place finish Feb. 26 at the Indiana University Natatorium at IUPUI. Carmel won its eighth consecutive state title with 381 points, followed by ZCHS with 247.

“It was a goal of ours coming in to at least take home a trophy,” Modglin said. “We accomplished that, which I think is awesome. For me, being able to repeat was really cool and humbling.”

Modglin, who has committed to swim for the University of Texas, set the state record in the 200 IM with a time of 1:44.10 during the Feb. 25 preliminaries. His time was 1:45.11 in the championship final.

“Obviously, I didn’t do as well in the finals,” Modglin said. “At the end of the day, I was still able to come away with a win.”

Modglin said he got a boost from the energy in the IU Natatorium – something he didn’t feel last year when there were no fans for the finals.

“I was just ready to go,” he said. “I knew going in it was the same (opponents) as last year, so I knew my competition. I was going to get after it in prelims, no point in trying a little bit. I figure I might as well go all out now and see what happens.”

Modglin captured the 100-yard backstroke in 46.16.

Besides his individual state titles, Modglin joined senior Jack Donovan, senior Charlie Krone and junior Will Raches on the second-place 200 medley relay. Carmel won in a national-record time of 1:26.88. Zionsville was second in 1:28.92.

“That was fun to watch,” Modglin said.

Modglin also was on the second-place 400 freestyle relay with junior Gabe Berry, sophomore Walker Mattice and Krone.

Other top finishes included Raches placing second in the 100 freestyle and Krone third in the 100 butterfly.

Eagles coach Scott Kubly was pleased with the second-place finish.

“I am especially happy that the guys were able to have 15 swims, which is the most we have ever had at the state meet,” Kubly said. “The guys had to work hard for that second-place finish. They set themselves up well (in prelims) to accomplish what we did (in the finals).”

Modglin said several swimmers weren’t feeling 100 percent heading into the week before the finals.

“I was a little skeptical of how my performance would be,” he said. “But the day before our wake-up swim, we felt ready to race. A lot of guys will be coming back next year, so it will be good to have that experience.”