Armed man barricaded in Zionsville residence

Officers from the Zionsville Police Dept. and Boone County Sheriff’s Office are attempting to negotiate with an armed man inside a Zionsville residence after the man allegedly pointed a firearm at a concerned individual on Lakeview Dr. and Karen Dr.

The BCSO has identified the suspect as Nicholas Schuhler, 29, of Zionsville.

Just before 5 a.m. on March 2, police received a call regarding a man walking in the area of Lakeview Dr. and Karen Dr. wielding a firearm.

According to the caller, the suspect pointed the firearm at them prior to police arrival.

When police arrived on the scene, the suspect fled into a family member’s home and has not come out.

The subject is the only person believed to be in the house and police have established a perimeter around the residence.

Police threw a cellphone into the residence in an attempt to negotiate with Schuhler through the Crisis Negotiation Unit. So far, attempts to contact Schuhler have been unsuccessful, according to Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen.

“Our officers have been working diligently to make sure that everyone is safe, including Mr. Schuhler,” Nielsen stated. “We continue to strive with our negotiations for a peaceful resolution. In order to achieve this goal, Mr. Schuhler needs to open communications with our negotiators.”

Police are advising community members near the scene to stay inside and lock their doors. Nearby homes have been evacuated.