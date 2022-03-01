Christian Youth Theater provides variety in 2022-23 season

Christian Youth Theater will include some old favorites and some new shows for the 2022-2023 season.

“This season is a celebration of our talented students, with a nod to the past and a big embrace to the future,” Christian Youth Theater Artistic Director Laura Baltz said. “The show selections offer a variety of interesting and entertaining stories.”

Christian Youth Theater chooses its season offerings with assistance from CYT families, who vote on their favorites.

CYT’s 2022-23 season contains three plays and three musicals. The plays will be at The Cat in Carmel while the musicals will be at Marian University.

The 2022 fall play will be “Up the Down Staircase.” It tells the story about an inner-city school teacher and her love and commitment to her students who are dealing with serious issues. The show was first performed by CYT in 2017. The play is directed by Baltz.

The 2022 fall musical will be “Frozen Jr.” Baltz said CYT chooses junior versions of musicals for its fall offerings because of a shortened rehearsal period. “Frozen Jr.” is directed by Julianne Boyd, choir director at Zionsville West Middle School and former CYT summer camp director.

The 2023 winter play will be “Bedtime Stories (as Told by our Dad) (Who Messed Them Up).” The comedy will be directed by CYT improv coach Amity Aschliman.

‘Legally Blonde the Musical” is set as the 2023 winter musical, which is based on the movie “Legally Blonde” and directed by Spencer Elliott.

The 2023 spring play will be “A Simpler Time,” a favorite of the students in CYT’s “Coffee Chat Script Reads” class last session, Baltz said. The time-travel romp is directed by Abigail Drake, a CYT alum.

“High School Musical” is set as the 2023 spring musical and will mark the third time CYT has staged the show. High School Musical will be directed by Baltz.

For more, visit cytindy.org.