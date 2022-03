Carmel police are continuing their search for a woman who went missing from northwest Carmel last week.

Ciera Breland (Locklair), 31, was last seen between 10 and 11 p.m. Feb. 25 in the 14400 block of Baldwin Lane, which is near Ditch Road and 146th Street. She is described as a white female, 5 feet tall, 120 pounds, with blond hair, last seen wearing a black top and purple shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carmel Police Dept. at 317-571-2580.