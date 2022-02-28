Night & Day diversions – March 1, 2022

‘Kinky Boots’

“Kinky Boots” runs through March 27 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Carmel Community Players

The Carmel Community Players presents “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time” through March 6 at The Cat, 254 Veterans Way, Carmel. For more, visit carmelplayers.org.

‘The Little Mermaid’

Grace Church presents “The Little Mermaid” through March 6 at Grace Church, 5504 E. 146th St. Noblesville. For more, visit gracechurch.us

‘Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?’

Mud Creek Players will present Edward Albee’s “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” through March 12 at Mud Creek Barn, 9740 E. 86th St., Indianapolis. For more, visit mudcreekplayers.org.

‘The Winds of Spring

Indiana Wind Symphony’s “The Winds of Spring,” featuring the Chamber Ensemble, is set for 7:30 p.m. March 5 at the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

‘The Life and Music of George Michael’

The musical tribute to the late George Michael is set for 8 p.m. March 5 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresent.org.