Get it at Next Door American Eatery, Broad Ripple

Ingredients:

2 oz. Basil-infused The Real McCoy 3-Year Rum

.75 oz. ginger chili syrup

.75 oz. lime juice

Club soda

Lime wheel

Directions:

Combine all ingredients except club soda into mixing tin with ice. Shake until chilled. Strain into glass, top with club soda and add fresh ice. Add a lime wheel for garnish.