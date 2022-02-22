Michelle Sweers, left, and Kerry Sawyer display the Painting with a Twist booth at the event. (Photos by Anna Skinner) Nadia Keene serves coffee samples from Just Love Coffee Café. Raul Sanchez, left, and Will Arevalo serve items from 101 Beer Kitchen. Taste of the Chamber allowed guests to taste local bites and network. Snapshot: OneZone Chamber conducts Taste of the Chamber 0 By Current Publishing on February 22, 2022 Fishers Community On Feb. 17, the OneZone Chamber of Commerce presented its annual Taste of the Chamber event at Ritz Charles in Carmel. OneZone is the combined chamber of commerce for Fishers and Carmel. More Headlines Taste of Carmel to support Carmel Education Foundation Fishers council approves armed services commission; passes a rezone request for the Lehman planned unit development, 6-3 Carmel in brief — February 8, 2022 Noblesville Chamber of Commerce announces ‘State of’ series United Way president announces retirement plans ‘We want to be that voice’: Parents connect over support for diversity efforts in Carmel public schools Share. Twitter Facebook Pinterest LinkedIn Tumblr Email