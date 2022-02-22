Noblesville receives $10.3 million in funding for infrastructure projects

The City of Noblesville recently received more than $10.3 million from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization. The funds will aid constructing three major infrastructure projects within the city. Noblesville also received $1.8 million from the IMPO in increased financial support for two previously awarded projects.

“We are grateful to have IMPO’s and the Noblesville Common Council’s partnership and support with these projects. All of the new projects and the previously awarded trail projects will provide better and safer mobility in our city,” Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen stated.

Projects include the first phase of the Pleasant Street project, an extension of the Midland Trace Trail and a roundabout at 141st Street and Promise Road.

Pleasant Street Phase I

The Pleasant Street project is a multi-year initiative to improve east-west connectivity and accessibility for Noblesville. The corridor will relieve traffic congestion off Ind. 32 by connecting Hague Road to Ind. 37 and provide an additional bridge crossing over the White River.

“As the 10th largest city in Indiana, this project is crucial to mobility in Noblesville and across Hamilton County, especially considering the growth we have experienced and expect going forward,” Jensen stated. “The roadway design will provide Noblesville residents, local businesses, and visitors with many improvements that will enhance mobility and public safety while also honoring the urban character and historic features of the project area.”

Phase I is the largest portion of the three phases and includes work from River Road to 10th Street. The city will issue bids and select a construction firm later this year, with construction beginning in early 2023. Phases II and III are expected to go to bid in 2023.

Midland Trace Trail

The 12-foot-wide extension of the Midland Trace Trail will be constructed as part of the Pleasant Street project. The project will be constructed in three phases, like the roadway. The trail corridor will ultimately connect from Ind. 32 to Ind. 37. The Midland Trace Trail will be extended 2-plus miles from Ind. 32 and Hague Road to Ind. 37, connecting Westfield and Noblesville. Phase 1 will connect to the existing Riverwalk, which connects to downtown Noblesville and the Plum Prairie Historic District. It also will connect to the future Nickel Plate Trail and Fishers.

141st Street and Promise Road Roundabout

Noblesville will transform the four-way stop at 141st Street and Promise Road into a roundabout at the border between the city and Fishers. The project is planned for 2024.

Trail projects increase

The two previously awarded projects that received additional IMPO funding include the Little Chicago Road Trail and the Stony Creek Trail. The Little Chicago Road trail will provide a 10-foot, multi-use path on the east side of Little Chicago Road from Elderberry Road to Carrigan Road and widen the bridge to accommodate the trail. The Stony Creek Trail will provide a connection under Ind. 37 along Stony Creek from Clover Road to Mercantile Boulevard. The 10-foot-wide trail will connect existing trails and remove a vehicular barrier to pedestrians. Each of the projects is expected to be constructed in 2023.