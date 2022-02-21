Night & Day diversions – February 22, 2022

‘Kinky Boots’

“Kinky Boots” runs through March 27 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

‘The Black Dahlia’

Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre presents “The Black Dahlia” through Feb. 27 at the Academy of Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre, 329 Gradle Dr., Carmel. For more, visit gregoryhancockdancetheatre.org.

Live at the Center: Zach DuBois

The Live at the Center series will feature Zach DuBois at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Tickets are $5 for in person or register for the free livestream. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

Carmel Community Players

The Carmel Community Players will present “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime” from Feb. 25 to March 6 at The Cat, 254 Veterans Way, Carmel. For more, visit carmelplayers.org.

‘The Little Mermaid’

Grace Church will present “The Little Mermaid” from Feb. 25 to March 6 at Grace Church, 5504 E. 146th St. Noblesville. For more, visit gracechurch.us