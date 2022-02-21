Blueprint for Improvement: Backyard beauty in Noblesville

Built in 2014 in Noblesville’s Twin Oaks neighborhood, this home was in need of a backyard upgrade for outdoor entertaining.

The existing deck was replaced with a three-season room to increase indoor/outdoor living space.

Eze-Breeze windows allow the homeowners to effortlessly convert the room from sunroom to screened porch.

A stamped concrete patio gives the look of stone with added durability and minimal maintenance.

The firepit makes the perfect spot to enjoy the outdoors through the fall.

Custom lighting allows for outdoor enjoyment after the sun goes down.