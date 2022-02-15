Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Night & Day diversions – February 15, 2022

Night & Day diversions – February 15, 2022

0
By on Event Calendar

“Kinky Boots”

“Kinky Boots” runs through March 27 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

“The Big Bang”

Actors Theatre of Indiana presents “The Big Bang,” a musical, through Feb. 20 at the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit atistage.org.

“The 39 Steps”

Civic Theatre’s production of “The 39 Steps” runs through Feb. 19 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, civictheatre.org.

The Company Men

The Company Men will perform a concert at 8 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

“The Black Dahlia”

Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre presents “The Black Dahlia” through Feb. 27 at the Academy of Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre, 329 Gradle Dr., Carmel. For more, visit gregoryhancockdancetheatre.org.

“Winter Festival: All That Sparkles”

The Indiana Wind Symphony presents the “Winter Festival: All That Sparkles” concert at 6:30 Feb. 20 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit indianwindsymphony.org.

“Of Mice and Men”

Main Street Productions presents “Of Mice and Men” through Feb. 20 at the Basile Westfield Playhouse. For more, visit westfieldplayhouse.org.


More Headlines

Night & Day diversions – February 8, 2022 Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre puts its twist on ‘The Black Dahlia’ Local closings due to inclement weather  Night & Day diversions – February 1, 2022 Butler will be featured soloist in Indiana Wind Symphony concert Carmel in brief — February 8, 2022
Share.