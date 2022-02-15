Night & Day diversions – February 15, 2022

“Kinky Boots”

“Kinky Boots” runs through March 27 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

“The Big Bang”

Actors Theatre of Indiana presents “The Big Bang,” a musical, through Feb. 20 at the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit atistage.org.

“The 39 Steps”

Civic Theatre’s production of “The 39 Steps” runs through Feb. 19 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, civictheatre.org.

The Company Men

The Company Men will perform a concert at 8 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

“The Black Dahlia”

Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre presents “The Black Dahlia” through Feb. 27 at the Academy of Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre, 329 Gradle Dr., Carmel. For more, visit gregoryhancockdancetheatre.org.

“Winter Festival: All That Sparkles”

The Indiana Wind Symphony presents the “Winter Festival: All That Sparkles” concert at 6:30 Feb. 20 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit indianwindsymphony.org.

“Of Mice and Men”

Main Street Productions presents “Of Mice and Men” through Feb. 20 at the Basile Westfield Playhouse. For more, visit westfieldplayhouse.org.