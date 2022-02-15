Letter: CRT, DEI not demons alt-right claims them to be

Editor,

Allon Friedman’s letter is rooted in a straw man argument. CRT is not a method by which children are taught they are oppressors, and his twisting of this concept is nothing more than a tired GOP talking point. He quotes Kimberle Crenshaw, the originator of the term “intersectionality,” and preeminent scholar in CRT, and therefore is one of our nation’s best spokespersons on what CRT is/is not.

Carmel can easily understand the Venn diagram of CRT (used in graduate school), and DEI (the curriculum designed to teach our kids respect for ideas and people), and neither are the demons the alt-right has claimed them to be.

Honestly, if CRT would add a little math and science to its appendices, parents would hire private tutors to give their kids a leg ahead on college applications, and our community would sponsor a fun run. CRT is not the boogeyman Allon Friedman purports it to be, but a life without DEI definitely puts our students behind the global learning curve. Muddying these waters is just political clickbait.

Lori Fulk, Carmel