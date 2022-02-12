Carmel in brief — February 15, 2022

Lenten fish dinners – Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 14598 Oak Ridge Rd., will offer lenten fish dinners from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on March 4, 11 and 18. Fried fish, baked fish or pizza will be available on a drive-thru only basis. Fish dinner price is $12 for adults and children 13 and up, $7.50 for children 6-12, and children 5 and younger eat free. Credit cards are accepted.

North Central Beekeepers Club meeting – North Central Beekeepers Club meets the third Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Cool Creek Nature Center in Westfield. Experienced beekeepers will be available to answer any questions a half hour before the meeting starts. Meetings are free to attend by all levels of beekeepers located centrally north of Indianapolis. Those interested in becoming beekeepers are welcome. The next meeting is set for Feb. 16.

Rookie Run registration – Registration is open for the 500 Festival’s 2022 Salesforce & JPMorgan Chase 500 Festival Rookie Run, which will take place from noon to 4 p.m. May 15 in downtown Indianapolis. The noncompetitive run for kids ages 3 to 10 ranges from two blocks to ⅓ mile. Pre-register for $10 through May 11 at IndyMini.com/RookieRun to receive a commemorative shirt and finisher medal. Registration at the event is $5 and only includes the medal.

Summer Food Service Program – The Indiana Dept. of Education encourages schools and qualified community organizations to participate in the 2022 Summer Food Service Program. The program reimburses local sponsors that serve healthy free meals and snacks to children 18 years old and younger. Sponsorship is open to public and private nonprofit groups, including local governments, summer camps, religious organizations and recreation centers. In 2021, more than 280 Indiana sponsors served nearly 22 million meals during the summer months. The application deadline for new sponsors is April 15. Learn more at in.gov/doe/nutrition/summer-food-service-program/?utm_content=&utm_medium=email&utm_name=&utm_source=govdelivery&utm_term=.

Orchard Project Scholarship – Old Town Design Group has established the Orchard Project Scholarship to provide tuition assistance to a Hamilton, Boone or Johnson County student preparing for a career in the construction industry. Applications are being accepted now through March 18. For more information or to request the scholarship application, email casey@oldtowncompanies.com.

Sock drive – Sun King is partnering with the Indiana Independent Venue Alliance to be a dropoff site for the second Sock On sock drive benefiting Indiana’s homeless community and Horizon House. New socks may be dropped off at Sun King, including the Carmel location at 351 Monon Blvd., through Feb. 18. Learn more at bit.ly/3HzvRAH.

Earth Day Art Contest – Carmel Green Initiative is inviting students in kindergarten through 12th grades to enter in the 2022 Earth Day Art Contest. Entries will be displayed at several community exhibits to give youth a voice, empowering them to inspire the community to live more sustainably. Participants will receive a free postcard with their artwork. Entries are due Feb. 18. For details visit Carmelgreen.org.

Military Veterans Hall of Fame — The Indiana Military Veterans Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for the Class of 2022 through Aug. 1. To be eligible, the nominee must have been born in Indiana, entered military service from Indiana, lived in Indiana for a minimum of five years and have no felony convictions. A nomination form can be found at imvhof.com/nominate. To learn more about the organization or to make a tax-deductible donation, visit imvhof.com.

Winter Blast returns – Clay Terrace will host the seventh annual Winter Blast from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 19 in the Village Green near Hoosier Sister. The free event includes carriage and train rides, face painters, a hot chocolate trail, ice sculptures, guaranteed snow and more.

Employer survey – The Hamilton County Council and Board of Commissioners have released a new survey for Hamilton County employers. The survey is part of a broader study and builds on the earlier State of the Workforce study completed in September 2019 prior to the outbreak of COVID-19. This updated study will provide greater clarity on the impact of the pandemic on employers’ needs, along with the needs of students and the workforce in Hamilton County. The survey can be found at surveylegend.com/s/3wjt and will be open until Feb. 23.

Bank now open – Community First Bank of Indiana has opened its newest banking center at 93rd and Meridian streets in Indianapolis. The bank offers a full range of personal and business checking and savings accounts, commercial loans, SBA-guaranteed loan solutions and treasury management services. It offers lobby and drive-thru banking. Learn more at CFBIndiana.com.

Small business network meeting – Carmel small business owners are invited to the City of Carmel’s quarterly Carmel Small Business Network meeting set for noon March 10 at Carmel City Hall, 1 Civic Square. Mayor Jim Brainard and his staff will provide information about issues affecting small businesses, including infrastructure improvements, economic development projects and more. Lunch is provided. RSVP to Kelli Prader at kprader@carmel.in.gov by March 4.

30e Scientific honored – Carmel-based 3Oe Scientific, a sci-tech company advancing the science and benefits of ozonated water, has been announced as a winning company in the 2022 Powderkeg Unvalley Awards. This recognizes 3Oe Scientific as one of the best tech companies to work for in emerging tech communities beyond Silicon Valley. The award winning companies were selected based on data collected from the companies for their company profile on Powderkeg, supplemented with publicly available third-party data. Companies are able to add data to their Powderkeg profile including company size, perks and benefits, funding, industry, and employee testimonials.

Fanning Howey appointments – Fanning Howey has appointed Tim Lehman as chief executive officer and Andy Miller, a Carmel resident, as chief operations officer. The appointments will become effective on June 30. CEO Bill Payne will remain in his role as chairman of the board and as a project executive for the firm’s Indianapolis office. COO Bruce Runyon will remain on the board and will continue to serve as a project executive for the firm’s Dublin, Ohio, office.

Franciscan appointment – Sherry Weir has been appointed manager of infection prevention for Franciscan Health Central Indiana. In that role, she oversees all programs and protocols designed to protect the health of patients and staff at hospitals in Indianapolis, Mooresville and Carmel. She most recently served as an infection preventionist for Franciscan and is a National Healthcare Safety Network expert, monitoring and tracking real-time communicable disease data to share with clinicians, hospital leadership and public health agencies. Prior to that, she was a manager of nursing resources, patient care coordinator and staff nurse. Weir, who is board-certified in infection control, earned her undergraduate degree at the Indiana University School of Nursing.

Free at-home COVID tests — Orders may be placed for free at-home COVID-19 tests from the federal government. Each residential address is permitted to receive four rapid antigen tests. USPS will begin shipping the tests in late January. Anyone currently experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or in need of a test can visit covidtests.gov/#resources to find tests available elsewhere. Visit special.usps.com/testkits or covidtests.gov to order tests.

HBOT study for veterans – Riverview Health Wound Care has been chosen to partner with the Indiana Dept. of Health and Purdue University to participate in a new program to study hyperbaric oxygen therapy treatment for traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorder in veterans. The study began in January and will go through June 2023. Participants must be a veteran, have a physician’s referral and be pre-screened by Purdue University before beginning the program. Learn more by contacting Riverview Health Wound Care at 317-776-7407.