2 elected officials considering 2023 run for Carmel mayor

Carmel municipal elections are still more than a year away, but at least two elected officials have their eyes on a possible run for mayor in 2023.

According to annual campaign finance documents filed last month, both Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard, who has held the office since 1996, and Carmel City Councilor Kevin “Woody” Rider, who has served on the council in an at-large position since 2008, listed Carmel mayor as the office they are seeking. Listing the position on the document does not lock a candidate into the race or keep them from filing to run in a different one.

Brainard declined to comment on his political intentions in 2023.

Rider issued a statement regarding his potential 2023 campaign.

“Over the last few years, I’ve had conversations about running for mayor, including conversations with Mayor Brainard,” Rider stated. “Right now, I don’t have anything to announce, but I do plan on continuing these conversations as we get closer to the election next year.”

According to the finance reports, Brainard reported raising more than $303,000 in 2021, which includes more than $86,000 of cash on hand. He spent $7,930, ending the year with more than $295,000.

Rider reported raising more than $233,000 in 2021, including nearly $77,000 of cash on hand. He spent more than $27,000 and ended the year with more than $206,000.