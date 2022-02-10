Senator recognizes Fishers resident and Paralympian

State Sen. Kyle Walker (R-Lawrence) honored Fishers native and Paralympian Noah Malone on Feb. 7. Walker congratulated Malone on his inspirational life and performance at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

A graduate of Hamilton Southeastern High School and current Indiana State University student-athlete, Malone competed for the USA Paralympic National Team in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. He brought home individual silver medals in the 100-meter and 400-meter races and a gold medal in the 400-meter mixed relay race.

“On behalf of the Indiana Senate, I’m honored to present Noah Malone with a Senate Concurrent Resolution congratulating him for his tremendous accomplishments representing Fishers, our state and country in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games,” Walker stated. “Noah’s spirit, perseverance and achievements are unmatched, and we’re so proud he calls Fishers home.”

Malone has a rare genetic condition known as Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, which impacts his sight. At Indiana State, Malone is one of the only legally blind athletes on scholarship in NCAA Division I sports, anchoring a team that set a school record in the 400-meter relay and setting the T12 world record in the 200-meter.

Malone also won the 2019 IHSAA 200-meter championship and set several school records while at Hamilton Southeastern, including the fastest time in the 100- and 200-meter.

The resolution was authored by Walker and sponsored by Speaker of the Indiana House Todd Huston (R-Fishers).