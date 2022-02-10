Popular Zionsville brunch spot set to close

A popular Zionsville brunch spot is set to permanently close on Feb. 13 after almost five years in operation.

Kate Drury opened The Lemon Bar at 95 E. Pine St. in 2017 after seeing the success of her other business, The Flying Cupcake. Drury said she saw potential in the old garage that would become The Lemon Bar and renovated it into a place she considered bright and inviting.

But after having to close twice because of the COVID-19 pandemic and experiencing staffing shortages as a result, Drury and her business partners, Laney Glick and Laura Erickson, whose roles are head chef and general manager, respectively, decided it was time to close up shop for good.

“There are so many reasons why we are closing, with the main reason being that my heart is no longer into running The Lemon Bar, unfortunately,” Drury said. “Both Laney and Laura have expressed similar feelings recently, and honestly, I just can’t imagine a different management team than the three of us running the business.”

Drury said the decision wasn’t easy, but she intends to use her extra time to focus on her family, herself and The Flying Cupcake.

Drury said her Glick and Erickson will take some time to sort through their options.

“Both are so talented that they will be a great asset to any lucky business who gets to include them on their team,” Drury said. “And Zionsville has the best customers. We have had such a wonderful run here over the past many years and I could not imagine the same level of success anywhere else than at 95 E. Pine Street. I have loved being a small part of the historic village.”