Whitestown donates 11 acres for new HMMPL branch

Zionsville’s Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library is slated to open a new branch in Whitestown in the spring of 2023 at 6310 E. Albert S. White Dr.

“This new branch will provide all of the great services that our cardholders love and expect, as well as added benefits like outdoor programming space that we’re not able to provide at the current location,” HMMPL Executive Director Sarah Moore stated. “I think cardholders, regardless of whether they live in Whitestown or Zionsville, will love the added convenience and additional programming opportunities that the branch will offer.”

Last month, the Town of Whitestown transferred nearly 11 acres of land to the HMMPL for construction of the new branch.

The HMMPL hired local arborist Jud Scott to evaluate the surrounding wooded area for health and safety purposes. Scott identified approximately 65 dead trees for removal. The process is ongoing and will be finished in time for construction to begin this spring.

“This is an important step forward,” HMMPL Board President Monty Korte stated. “The Town of Whitestown’s willingness to donate this property for the project shows that they recognize the many benefits this library will bring to the community. We appreciate the trust they have placed in HMMPL to deliver high-quality services, programming and overall value to residents.”

The Whitestown branch of the HMMPL will be a 23,000-square-foot building with ample space for parking and outdoor activities.

“This is such an exciting next step in the process of building the Whitestown branch,” Moore said. “The land and the woods present so many opportunities for the library to offer new and exciting programs that our current location just doesn’t allow, including large outdoor events and rentable meeting room space that can even be used after the library is closed. We’re also pleased to be able to maintain the health of the woods and the trails by removing dead trees and limbs that could pose a safety hazard to visitors.

“One of our goals is to preserve the natural beauty of this site for generations to come.”

Additional amenities for the new branch include study rooms, more capacity for programming and services, dedicated areas for children and teens and a large meeting space that can be rented out.