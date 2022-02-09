Current Publishing
Escape Room CEO Jennifer Harbron, Mayor Andy Cook and Chief Game Designer Brendon Harbron cut the ribbon to The Escape Room. They are joined by The Escape Room staff. (Photo by Anna Skinner)

The Escape Room opens in Westfield

The Escape Room opened at 16848 Southpark Dr., Suite 100 in Westfield and held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Feb. 8. It has four escape room options and the potential to add a fifth room in the future. An escape room is a game in which a team of players discover clues, solve puzzles and accomplish tasks in one or more rooms to accomplish a specific goal in a limited amount of time. The Escape Room also has locations in Indianapolis and Fishers. For more, visit escaperoomusa.com/westfield/.


