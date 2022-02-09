The Escape Room opens in Westfield

The Escape Room opened at 16848 Southpark Dr., Suite 100 in Westfield and held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Feb. 8. It has four escape room options and the potential to add a fifth room in the future. An escape room is a game in which a team of players discover clues, solve puzzles and accomplish tasks in one or more rooms to accomplish a specific goal in a limited amount of time. The Escape Room also has locations in Indianapolis and Fishers. For more, visit escaperoomusa.com/westfield/.