Grants to assist BGCN’s Teen Center, DEI training

The Tom & Soni Sheehan Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville recently received a needed boost from the Crosser Family Foundation.

The club received $27,500 in grants from the Crosser Family Foundation, a fund of the Hamilton County Community Foundation, to support the Teen Center and diversity, equity and inclusion training.

“The support from the Crosser Family Foundation will be used to support a suite of teen programs that includes homework assistance and activities that focus on academic success, workforce readiness, social/emotional skills, leadership and volunteer programs, community service and inclusion events/outreach,” BGCN Executive Director Becky Terry said. “Due to operational changes that stemmed from the pandemic, the club was not able to operate the Teen Center for 16 months. A portion of grant funds will be used for recruitment events and incentives to welcome teens back into the facility.

“In the past, the club has held events such as Friday night tailgates at (Noblesville High School) football games, Midnight Madness open gyms and NBA All-Star weekend skills contests.”

Terry said funding also will be used for an outside diversity, equity and inclusion professional who will work with the organization’s leadership to develop a comprehensive plan for board and staff training to ensure that the club is creating an atmosphere that promotes diversity, equity and inclusion.

Terry said BGCN has used training sessions and tools provided by Boys & Girls Club of America to provide a framework of information through the lens of youth development work with the goal of creating an inclusive environment where all children feel represented, feel that they belong and feel that they can meaningfully participate in the programs and activities offered.

Terry said support from the Crosser Family Foundation has been instrumental to the growth of club members for many years.

“They have provided funding in critical times, like the COVID relief dollars in 2020, and they have funded the fun (amenities), such as the installation of the zip line and challenge course at Camp Crosser,” Terry said. “Through their operational and capital funds, the club has been able to continue to meet the needs of the youth in our community and a make positive difference in their lives.”