Carmel in brief — February 8, 2022

Correction – In the Feb. 1 edition of Current in Carmel, a story about Moms for Liberty misstated the status of Unify Carmel. Unify Carmel is not a political action committee, although its leaders have discussed forming one.

Comprehensive plan review – The Carmel Plan Commission’s Comprehensive Plan Review Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Feb. 9 to review revisions to the draft of the comprehensive plan. The meeting will take place at Carmel City Hall, 1 Civic Square.

Civil War roundtable canceled – The Hamilton County Civil War Roundtable set for Feb. 9 at Carmel City Hall has been canceled because of a scheduling conflict.

Dillinger elected president – Steve Dillinger has been elected president of the Hamilton County Commissioners. He replaces Mark Heirbrandt in the role. Christine Altman will serve as vice president. Election of officers is an annual practice at the first meeting of each year. Dillinger was first elected to the Hamilton County Commissioners back in 1989, making him the longest active re-elected commissioner in the state. Dillinger and his wife, Renee, have five children, nine grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

CGI virtual event – The Carmel Green Initiative and Hoosier Environmental Council will present a free online event featuring a report from Tim Maloney, senior policy director of the Hoosier Environmental Council, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 10. Maloney will discuss major environmental, climate and energy bills being discussed in the legislative session. A link to the program will be sent to registered guests before the event. Learn more and register at carmelgreen.org.

Full-tuition scholarship – Carmel resident Tanner Finley, a student at Guerin High School, has received a full-tuition Saint Mary Academic Scholarship from Marian University. He and his family joined the nine other scholarship winners at a special recognition brunch at the university on Jan. 29. Finley plans to study applied physics.

Rookie Run registration – Registration is open for the 500 Festival’s 2022 Salesforce & JPMorgan Chase 500 Festival Rookie Run, which will take place from noon to 4 p.m. May 15 in downtown Indianapolis. The noncompetitive run for kids ages 3 to 10 ranges from two blocks to ⅓ mile. Pre-register for $10 through May 11 at IndyMini.com/RookieRun to receive a commemorative shirt and finisher medal. Registration at the event is $5 and only includes the medal.

Lenten fish dinners – Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 14598 Oak Ridge Rd., will offer lenten fish dinners from 5 to 7:30 p.m. on March 4, 11 and 18. Fried fish, baked fish or pizza will be available on a drive-thru only basis. Fish dinner price is $12 for adults and children 13 and up, $7.50 for children 6-12, and children 5 and younger eat free. Credit cards are accepted.

Summer Food Service Program – The Indiana Dept. of Education encourages schools and qualified community organizations to participate in the 2022 Summer Food Service Program. The program reimburses local sponsors that serve healthy free meals and snacks to children 18 years old and younger. Sponsorship is open to public and private nonprofit groups, including local governments, summer camps, religious organizations and recreation centers. In 2021, more than 280 Indiana sponsors served nearly 22 million meals during the summer months. The application deadline for new sponsors is April 15. Learn more at in.gov/doe/nutrition/summer-food-service-program/?utm_content=&utm_medium=email&utm_name=&utm_source=govdelivery&utm_term=.

Orchard Project Scholarship – Old Town Design Group has established the Orchard Project Scholarship to provide tuition assistance to a Hamilton, Boone or Johnson County student preparing for a career in the construction industry. Applications are being accepted now through March 18. For more information or to request the scholarship application, email casey@oldtowncompanies.com.

Sock drive – Sun King is partnering with the Indiana Independent Venue Alliance to be a dropoff site for the second Sock On sock drive benefiting Indiana’s homeless community and Horizon House. New socks may be dropped off at Sun King, including the Carmel location at 351 Monon Blvd., through Feb. 18. Learn more at bit.ly/3HzvRAH.

Earth Day Art Contest – Carmel Green Initiative is inviting students in kindergarten through 12th grades to enter in the 2022 Earth Day Art Contest. Entries will be displayed at several community exhibits to give youth a voice, empowering them to inspire the community to live more sustainably. Participants will receive a free postcard with their artwork. Entries are due Feb. 18. For details visit Carmelgreen.org.

New FFA director – The Indiana FFA Association and the Indiana State Dept. of Agriculture announced the hiring of Tamara (Tami) Ketchen as the new Indiana FFA Association director. Ketchen currently serves as the assistant FFA director for the association and previously held the role as director from 2015 to 2018. Indiana FFA is a youth organization that provides students opportunities for leadership development, personal growth and career success. Ketchen graduated from Purdue University in 2007 with a bachelor’s degree in agricultural education. Prior to her position as assistant director of the Indiana FFA Association, Ketchen held the role of field atlas program manager with AgriNovus Indiana.

CCPL west branch closed to in-person visits – Carmel Clay Public Library’s Joyce Winner West Branch is closed to in-person visits until further notice because of the COVID-19 alert level in Hamilton County. Curbside holds pickup remains available at the branch from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays.The outside returns slots at the branch are open to accept returns. The Merchants’ Square Main Library remains open regular hours. Learn more at carmelclaylibrary.org/news-and-announcements.

Governor’s Fellowship — Gov. Eric Holcomb is accepting applications through Jan. 28, for the 2022–2023 Governor’s Fellowship, which places fellows in various state agencies on a rotating basis throughout the year. The program is open to college graduates who received their bachelor’s degree beginning in summer or fall of 2021 or will receive it in the spring of 2022. Fellows are paid, full-time employees who participate in the day-to-day activities of state government. Applicants should know if they have been selected for an interview no later than Feb. 14. The fellowship will begin July 1. Learn more and apply at in.gov/gov/governors-office/governors-fellowship-program.

Military Veterans Hall of Fame — The Indiana Military Veterans Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for the Class of 2022 through Aug. 1. To be eligible, the nominee must have been born in Indiana, entered military service from Indiana, lived in Indiana for a minimum of five years and have no felony convictions. A nomination form can be found at imvhof.com/nominate. To learn more about the organization or to make a tax-deductible donation, visit imvhof.com.

Telamon hire – Telamon Corporation has hired Alex Paskoff as president of the company’s Telecom Division, the largest division of the company booking more than $500 million in annual revenue. Paskoff joins Telamon after 21 years of experience with Ingram Micro, formerly Brightpoint, Inc. He brings with him more than 30 years of experience in the telecommunications and technology industries.

City’s unemployment rate drops – The Indiana Dept. of Workforce Development released labor statistics for cities, towns and counties in Indiana this week, and Carmel once again saw a drop in the its unemployment rate. The rate for December 2021, was 0.7 percent, which is lower than November’s 1.2 percent and October’s 1.6 percent. The state’s unemployment rate is 2.7 percent, while the national rate is 3.9 percent, both of which are seasonally adjusted. Carmel’s unemployment rate is tied with West Lafayette as having the lowest among any city in Indiana with a population of at least 25,000.

Winter Blast returns – Clay Terrace will host the seventh annual Winter Blast from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 19 in the Village Green near Hoosier Sister. The free event includes carriage and train rides, face painters, a hot chocolate trail, ice sculptures, guaranteed snow and more.

30e Scientific honored – Carmel-based 3Oe Scientific, a sci-tech company advancing the science and benefits of ozonated water, has been announced as a winning company in the 2022 Powderkeg Unvalley Awards. This recognizes 3Oe Scientific as one of the best tech companies to work for in emerging tech communities beyond Silicon Valley. The award winning companies were selected based on data collected from the companies for their company profile on Powderkeg, supplemented with publicly available third-party data. Companies are able to add data to their Powderkeg profile including company size, perks and benefits, funding, industry, and employee testimonials.

Franciscan appointment – Sherry Weir has been appointed manager of infection prevention for Franciscan Health Central Indiana. In that role, she oversees all programs and protocols designed to protect the health of patients and staff at hospitals in Indianapolis, Mooresville and Carmel. She most recently served as an infection preventionist for Franciscan and is a National Healthcare Safety Network expert, monitoring and tracking real-time communicable disease data to share with clinicians, hospital leadership and public health agencies. Prior to that, she was a manager of nursing resources, patient care coordinator and staff nurse. Weir, who is board-certified in infection control, earned her undergraduate degree at the Indiana University School of Nursing.

Free at-home COVID tests — Orders may be placed for free at-home COVID-19 tests from the federal government. Each residential address is permitted to receive four rapid antigen tests. USPS will begin shipping the tests in late January. Anyone currently experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or in need of a test can visit covidtests.gov/#resources to find tests available elsewhere. Visit special.usps.com/testkits or covidtests.gov to order tests.