Melt the Trail event returns

The City of Westfield’s annual Melt the Trail 5K returns this year as an in-person event. It is for 10:30 a.m. Feb. 26 and features a new route over the Ind. 32 Monon Trail pedestrian bridge.

“This Westfield winter tradition originally began as a way to showcase our trail systems being a year-round amenity for residents and visitors. It has grown to attract hundreds of runners from all over Indiana who are willing to brave the cold,” Mayor Andy Cook stated.

Westfield Welcome is partnering with Grand Junction Brewing Co. to host the race festivities. After the race, participants can redeem their drink ticket, purchase food from the BBQ Yard at Grand Junction Brewing and enjoy music and arcade games. The taproom is kid- and dog-friendly.

Prizes will be awarded to the first and second female and male finishers in each age group, along with a grand prize for the overall female and male finishers.

The cost to register varies by date. To sign up, visit meltthetrail.com.