New pet day care coming to Zionsville

By Chris Bavender

A new business, Pampered Pooch Resort and Spa, will open March 1 in Zionsville at 10617 Zionsville Rd.

“We are so excited to serve our community,” said Tricia Phillips, who co-owns the business with her husband, Doug. “We will offer day care, boarding, grooming and training. Also, we have an enclosed day care room specific to puppies aged 10 weeks to 6 months.”

As dog owners, the Phillips have always taken their pets to dog day cares, but they ave had to drive to another city for those services. They look forward to giving the town a more convenient option.

“There is a lack of doggie day care in Zionsville, and the community has consistently said they want these services,” Phillips said. “I get contacted daily through social media platforms inquiring how soon we will be open. We already have many clients and reservations booked for 2022.”

The couple’s two dogs, Lulu and Penelope, will be at the spa daily.

“It was so easy to come up with the name of our business,” Phillips said. “We have joked for years about how pampered our pooches are. Our 15-year-old son tells us often that the dogs get better treatment than he does, and we have friends that joke that they want to come back as our dogs in their next life.”



The one-story facility will have 8,000 square feet inside and 4, 500 square feet outside. Boarding prices range from $40 to $45 per night, depending on the size of the suite, with discounts for multiple dogs. Pampered Pooch Resort and Spa will also have a Pooch Frequent Visitor Program.

“Demo is complete, and renovation is under way,” Phillips said. “We are so excited to see the daily progress and watch our dream come to life.”