Letter: Palladium’s policy plays on fears

Editor,

It is with sadness that I read the articles in the Current issue Jan. 25 regarding the Palladium’s policy on vaccine proof and masks. Those who support this policy need to understand the vaccine will not prevent COVID-19 and neither will the mask.

If you are that concerned, I would suggest you stay home. I did cancel my tickets because I will not be coerced by individuals who lack common sense. The media and politicians want to control our lives, and by exerting fear is one way they can succeed. If we allow these rules, which Hamilton County and others are not implementing, where does it stop?

Another astonishing item is the same people who demand vaccine proof and masks will not support voter ID. America is in turmoil because many educated people lack intelligence and common sense. We can all work together, but we cannot let fear, power-hungry politicians and people in authority dictate what we all deep down know is not correct. We are still a free country. Please do not give that gift away so easily.

Skip Russell, Carmel