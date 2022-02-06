Letter: Support removal of Bibles, too

Editor,

I read that (State) Rep. Tony J. Cook (Cicero) supports the education bill against CRT (critical race theory) because of parental backlash against alleged “lesson plans which tell kids they’re responsible for the sins of past generations.” That being the case, Rep. Cook and these parents should be supporting a bill against CRT (critical religion theory).

Stop teaching Biblical critical religion theory/original sin theory if you are so concerned about someone teaching children that they are responsible and guilty for the deeds of others in the past! Stop teaching in schools and churches that all humanity was stained and damned for the purported sin of mythical first parents, Adam and Eve. Stop teaching that the “sins of the fathers” and the accompanying guilt are passed on through generations.

When you purge the 1621 Project and other books, remove Bibles from schools, churches and libraries as the source of such dastardly guilt indoctrination based on past sins and deeds for which current generations bore no part.

Bruce Braden, Carmel