Snapshot: Synergize presents Legacy of Impact award

Jason Ulm, right, and his wife, Kelly Ulm, celebrate Jason receiving the Synergize Legacy of Impact award presented Jan. 25 at Relationships Reimagined 3.0, the first Synergize event of the year. The award honors Synergize members who use their life to make selfless contributions both locally and nationally. During the event, Synergize unveiled its nonprofit beneficiaries for the year: Resounding Joy, Dotted Line Divas, Watch Us Farm, Actors Theatre of Indiana, Fur the Brand, Providence Cristo Rey High School, Christ is my Big C, the HCSO Community Foundation and the CPD Therapy Dog Program. Learn more at SynergizeIndy.com. (Photo courtesy of Synergize)