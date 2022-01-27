eSpot Medical Spa opens laser treatment center in Carmel

Patrick Cowherd sees the eSpot Medical Spa of Indiana as a growing way to treat injuries and pain.

The Carmel company uses Phoenix Thera-Lase System, which is non-invasive laser therapy for pain.

“We wanted to open a clinic because of all the things it helps, like neuropathy, diabetes and concussions,” said Cowherd, a longtime cheerleading coach. “It can help athletes with concussions, ACL, meniscus tears and everything else. This technology is so cutting edge.”

Cowherd and Margi Beaver are the general managers of the Carmel business, which is at 11405 N. Pennsylvania St. Milton Thompson is assisting as counsel and a consulting general manager.

Jen Aslin, an audiologist who serves as the technical trainer, has been trained in using the laser equipment.

“It’s a Class 4 cold laser that generates heat,” Aslin said. “It doesn’t touch the skin. We hold it 12 to 14 inches out.”

The system works by supplying energy to the body in the form of nonthermal protons of light.

“It helps reduce inflammation,” she said.

Aslin said it is known to treat more than 60 problems that include soft tissue injuries, migraines, chronic back pain and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

“It helps expedite healing, so if people have a sports-related injury, they can get back onto the field quicker,” Aslin said. “It’s been known to regenerate tendons and nerves. Right now, our focus is on soft tissue injuries.”

The treatment typically takes 30 minutes, along with a 30-minute assessment. The initial cost is $500.

“They’ll make an assessment and a customized plan,” Thompson said. “It won’t be $500 for subsequent sessions, but it will be based on the need.”

Deb Knapp, a coach and personal trainer, helps with assessments. Nieasha Richardson, a nurse practitioner, will have an office there.

“We eventually will have a mobile unit that can go to nursing homes,” Aslin said.

Along with the Indiana licensing rights, Thompson said his group has negotiated a master license with Phoenix Thera-Lase.

“We’re going to have some licensees in various areas around the country and hopefully internationally,” Thompson said. “We can bring on up to 20 more markets within our license period of three years. (The spas) will look remarkably like ours.”

Some prospective licensees from out of state have already visited Carmel to see the operation.

The company has the license for Indiana and plans to establish eSpot Medical Spas across the Indianapolis area.

“When we negotiate the license, this is a chance for them to make royalty income,” Thompson said.

Thompson said the Phoenix Thera-Lase System sells anywhere from $90,000 to $150,000 and is FDA-approved.

“Because it has such a high wavelength, it can treat any skin color, which is huge,” Aslin said.

Beaver said the laser can assist with skin care, and treating acne will eventually be part of the program.

“That’s our next step so we can move into aesthetics,” she said.

The eSpot Spa had a ribbon cutting Jan. 13 and has hosted open houses for guests. The business will have an official launch this month. For more, visit eSpot Medical Spa’s page on Facebook.