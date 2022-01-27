Column: History is made by the hopeful

Commentary by David Morgan

“The longer I live, the more I realize the impact of attitude on life. Life is 10 percent what happens to me and 90 percent how I react to it.”

Charles R. Swindoll

With that optimistic mindset top-of-mind, our Senior Home Companions team has been focusing on helping our clients and employees adopt a more hopeful attitude during these challenging times.

Our team has sought out examples of those who have made history through their hopefulness — individuals who by actively choosing joy and optimism have overcome great obstacles.

For instance, Walt Disney was a great inspiration for many. He believed the impossible was possible and that the way to get started is to “quit talking and begin doing.”

For more than a decade, central Indiana families have come to us with loved ones who are discouraged, despondent and not engaging well with life. By carefully selecting companion caregivers with similar interests, who are good listeners as well as great conversationalists, exude positivity and bring excitement and energy, we come alongside clients and help them to reengage with life. By taking action and doing “the impossible,” we are able to help those around us feel purpose and hope.

We all face things in our lives that seem impossible. Is there something in your life that you could use a little inspiration to get moving on?

Likewise, Margaret Thatcher had the ability to dream big. One of my biggest dreams was accomplished as we launched Story Cottage Living, a unique memory care residence for those with dementia. After years of research and extensive conversations with family members of those with dementia, our team has been able to bring two Story Cottage residences to life. It brings me great joy to be able to provide a safe, home-like environment with a focus on intentional and highly engaged care for those with dementia and their families.

Author Bryan Stevenson (who wrote “Just Mercy”) advises that it is so important to keep hope alive for those around us — to be a conduit of hope. He noted that you can’t understand the most important things from a distance. You have to get close to people who are important to you and spend time with them.

Do you have something that feels impossible to tackle this year? Are you feeling discouraged? Think about how you can surround yourself with those that can be a conduit of hope – to help you find purpose, engage with the world around you, tackle the impossible and dream big! Remember, history is made by the hopeful (to listen to this series and more about dementia care, visit the Senior Home Companions YouTube channel).

David Morgan is the president of Senior Home Companions and Story Cottage Living. His background combines a passion for serving others and a love for delivering superlative service. Morgan graduated from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College and has a graduate degree from Dallas Theological Seminary. For information about Story Cottage or Senior Home Companions, contact David at dmorgan@shcindiana.com.