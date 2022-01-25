Blueprint for Improvement: An outdoor oasis in west Carmel

This 1999 west Carmel home had a generously sized backyard with lots of potential. The project features a new three-season room, deck, pool and patio.

A three-season room was constructed in the footprint of the former deck and is located just off the kitchen.

Features includ vaulted ceilings and a beautiful stone fireplace.

Trex composite decking connects the addition with the outdoor dining area and built-in grill.

On the ground level, a paver patio surrounds the new pool and gas fireplace. Limestone steps connect the living area and enhance the natural beauty of the space.