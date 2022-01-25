Current Publishing
After

Blueprint for Improvement: An outdoor oasis in west Carmel

Blueprint For Improvement

This 1999 west Carmel home had a generously sized backyard with lots of potential. The project features a new three-season room, deck, pool and patio.

Before

  • A three-season room was constructed in the footprint of the former deck and is located just off the kitchen.
  • Features includ vaulted ceilings and a beautiful stone fireplace.
  • Trex composite decking connects the addition with the outdoor dining area and built-in grill.
  • On the ground level, a paver patio surrounds the new pool and gas fireplace. Limestone steps connect the living area and enhance the natural beauty of the space.

