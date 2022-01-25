Night & Day diversions – January 25, 2022

“Shear Madness”

“Shear Madness” runs through Feb. 5 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

“The Big Bang”

Actors Theatre of Indiana will present “The Big Bang,” a musical, from Jan. 28 through Feb. 20 at at the Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.

Corks and Comedy

Comedian Dave Dugan will perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 29 at Daniel’s Vineyard in McCordsville. For more, visit danielsvineyard.com.

“The Dining Room”

The Belfry Theatre’s production of “The Dining Room” runs through Jan. 30 at The Switch Theatre in the Ji-Eun Lee Music Academy in Fishers. For more, visit thebelfrytheatre.com

Tango Argentina

Tango Argentina will perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 28 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.