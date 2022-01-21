Carmel Clay Schools cuts back on contact tracing efforts

Carmel Clay Schools is significantly cutting back contact tracing efforts to reflect updated guidelines for schools provided by the Indiana Dept. of Health.

The change comes as CCS saw its highest weekly COVID-19 case counts across the district since the pandemic began, with 207 positive cases reported at Carmel High School, 144 at middle schools, 167 at elementary schools and 62 among teachers and staff between Jan. 8 and 14.

The district sent an email to parents Jan. 20 explaining the change.

“With the large influx of cases statewide, there is a possibility that your student may be exposed to the virus either in the community or at school,” the email stated. “To prevent multiple notifications of exposure for families, individuals will no longer be notified. Due to the Indiana Department of Health quarantine guidelines, masks will remain in place until further notice.”

Because students are required to wear masks during the school day, state guidelines allow them to remain in the classroom after being exposed to COVID-19 in a classroom setting. Parents are to monitor children for symptoms daily and keep them home if they are sick.

Contract tracing will not occur for possible exposures at extracurricular activities, even if students are not required to wear a mask.

Beginning Jan. 24, CCS will begin providing weekly positive case counts at individual schools on its online community report. Cases will only be reported at a specific school when it has more than five. View the community report at ccs.k12.in.us/about/covid19- information/community-report.