Zionsville Community High School senior crowned Miss Fall Festival, advances to Miss Indiana competition

Zionsville Community High School senior Alexis Hipsky proved to be a quick study.

In only her second competition, Hipsky was crowned Miss Fall Festival on Jan. 8 at Hoosier Village and will compete in the Miss Indiana pageant in June.

“I used to compete in the American Girl Doll fundraising pageants as a toddler and (as a) preschooler,” Hipsky said. “My mom secretly entered me in one back in September (Miss Southern Heartland) because I had talked about possibly doing one for a long time. I didn’t do the greatest, but I had no idea how it worked, so I went back to the drawing board and really started to work on my social impact initiative and interview skills. I gained a bunch of confidence and decided to sign up for the Miss Fall Festival.

“At that point, I thought that I had a good shot but was more focused on the fact that I was just so excited to share my social impact with the community and proud of my newfound confidence.”

Hipsky said she had an amazing time at the competition.

“I learned so much about myself and what I needed to improve upon to be successful, boost my confidence and make an impact with my social initiative,” Hipsky said. “The best part was the sisterhood, meeting new young women and old friends as well who are so empowering to one another and so supportive (and) making friends that will last a lifetime.

“Things that I’d like to accomplish during my year of reign are creating resources for young women who are struggling with eating disorders and body image.”

Hipsky is working with The Cabin, a Zionsville-based counseling center, as her community resource.

“I work in conjunction with them, as I previously had used them for therapy over my own eating disorder and body image,” Hipsky said.

At the Miss Fall Festival competition, Hipsky sang “Almost There” by Anika Noni Rose, a song from the animated Disney movie “The Princess and the Frog,” a song she felt was a representation of her journey.

Hipsky is a member of Choralaires, a ZCHS all-female show choir group. She’s also the president of Project Green and an officer in the National Honor Society.

In college, Hipsky plans to study nursing and pursue a couple of minors in various health science subjects.