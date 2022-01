Editor,

We senior citizens would currently not attend any group or theater that did not require proof of vaccination. We are thankful that the Palladium, the Hilbert, the Murat, etc., do require proof. We also appreciate the wearing of masks (although the Murat did not enforce masks, which made us uncomfortable during “The Nutcracker”).

We also wish politics and medicine remained separate issues.

JoAnne and Glenn Tuffnell, Zionsville