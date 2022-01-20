Plunkett appointed council president, airport plan approved 

Compiled by Zach Swaim and Ann Marie Shambaugh

The Zionsville Town Council met Jan. 18 to appoint leaders for 2022, introduce an ordinance to formalize the People of Zionsville for the Aesthetics of Zionsville as a town organization and make several board and commission appointments and reappointments.

What happened: The town council appointed a new president and vice president for 2022.

What it means: The council appointed Jason Plunkett as its president and Brad Burk as its vice president. Plunkett, who took over as president from Josh Garrett, has served on the council since 2017. Burk was elected to the council in 2019.

What happened: The council approved a resolution amending the Zionsville Master Development Plan to include the updated version of the Zionsville Airport Land Use Plan.

What it means: The airport land use plan, which has been in development for three years, establishes recommendations for undeveloped portions of property in areas near and influenced by the Indianapolis Executive Airport.

What’s next: The plan will serve as a guide as the areas near the airport develop or redevelop in the next several decades.

What happened: The council approved all claims except one for Financial Solutions Group.

What it means: The council decided against approving the $22,000 claim for financial consulting in December 2021 and once again declined to approve it. Plunkett moved that the council not approve the claim until it receives a sustainability plan being developed by the firm. He said he has been frustrated for nearly two years with a lack of clarity around the claims process and requested additional information from city officials.

What happened: The council introduced an ordinance to formally recognize the People of Zionsville for the Aesthetics of Zionsville as a town organization.

What it means: PZAZ was established as an advisory committee to the town council on matters related to urban forestry and streetscape beautification in 1995. If approved, the committee will consist of seven voting members and one non-voting advisory member appointed by the town council.

What’s next: The council will vote on formalizing the committee at a future meeting.

What happened: The council made several appointments and reappointments to boards and commissions.

What it means: New appointments are Kristin Vargo to the Board of Police Commissioners, Phil Mellencamp to the Pathway Committee, Craig Melton to the Boone County Solid Waste Management Board and Justin Wagoner to the Architectural Review Committee. See a complete list of reappointments at zionsville-in.gov/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_01182022-1359?packet=true beginning at Page 230.

What’s next: Most appointments are for a one-year term, although some last for up to four years.