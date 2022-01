Orders may be placed starting today for free at-home COVID-19 tests from the federal government.

Each residential address is permitted to receive four rapid antigen tests. USPS will begin shipping the tests in late January. Anyone currently experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or in need of a test can visit covidtests.gov/#resources to find tests available elsewhere.

Visit special.usps.com/testkits or covidtests.gov to order tests.