Letter: Better ways to improve fishing in Eagle Creek?

Editor,

I found your recent article (on the release of rainbow trout in Eagle Creek Dec. 14, 2021) very interesting. Some comments you may want to consider. First, I believe the stockings began in fall of 2018. Since this is only the fourth year, I don’t know if I would call that a tradition. We continue to promote “catch-and-release” fishing and yet no one seems to want to ask the question of what happens to these fish after the last Saturday in April. Maybe it is time to have that conversation.

The Town of Zionsville has been very proactive in areas affecting our environment. We have been very diligent in making sure the next generations are exposed to and instructed on how to make the world we live in a better place. Unfortunately, I have yet to see any articles or comments about what happens to cold-water fish when they are put into a warm water fishery environment. That is exactly the situation we have in Zionsville.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m all for improving the fishing in Eagle Creek, but are we spending our money in the wrong area? Why not improve the stream habitat and the existing warm-water fish that currently reside in the stream? Why not advertise and take advantage of the annual white bass run that occurs each spring? We could do habitat improvement projects in conjunction with our annual cleanups. If that helps improve the bottom line for local businesses, then we all win.

The last paragraph is misleading. It suggests that the trout stockings have brought bald eagles back to Zionsville. Nothing could be further from the truth! There have been nesting pairs of bald eagles on the northwest and north sides of Indianapolis for at least the last 10 to 15 years, long before the trout stockings. I have observed bald eagles in our area during that time. To suggest that trout stockings brought back bald eagles to Zionsville is a misrepresentation to the public.

Mike Fleetwood, Zionsville