Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Night & Day diversions – January 11, 2022

Night & Day diversions – January 11, 2022

0
By on Event Calendar

“Shear Madness”

“Shear Madness” runs through Feb. 5 at Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre in Indianapolis. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Clint Breeze and the Groove

Clint Breeze and the Groove will perform in the Live at the Center series at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Tickets are $5 for in-person or register for the free livestream at thecenterpresents.org.

Laney Wilson and Judy Gold

Laney Wilson, The Great American Songbook contest winner, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14, and comic Judy Gold will perform at 7:30 p.m. July 15 at Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael in Carmel. For more, visit feinsteinshc.com.

‘Elvis Tribute: Artist Spectacular’

Shawn Klush will be one of the featured performers in the “Elvis Tribute: Artist Spectacular” at 7 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Share.

Related Posts