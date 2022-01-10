Blueprint for Improvement: An inspired bathroom in Carmel

Built in 1989, this home is in Carmel’s Kingswood neighborhood. The owners wanted to update the look and functionality of their master bathroom.

This artisan-inspired design was built to complement the existing vanities, vinyl flooring and mirror.

A new quartz countertop is the base for the bathroom’s two new floral sink basins.

A frame was added around the mirror; above are art deco-inspired vanity lights.

The old deck tub was replaced with a clawfoot tub.

A window connects the walk-in shower to the tub area to let in natural light.