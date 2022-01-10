Current Publishing
After

Blueprint for Improvement: An inspired bathroom in Carmel

By on Blueprint For Improvement

Built in 1989, this home is in Carmel’s Kingswood neighborhood.  The owners wanted to update the look and functionality of their master bathroom.

Before

  • This artisan-inspired design was built to complement the existing vanities, vinyl flooring and mirror.
  • A new quartz countertop is the base for the bathroom’s two new floral sink basins.
  • A frame was added around the mirror; above are art deco-inspired vanity lights.
  • The old deck tub was replaced with a clawfoot tub.
  • A window connects the walk-in shower to the tub area to let in natural light.

