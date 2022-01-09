Fishers Arts Council exhibits feature Walker, Mintze

The Fishers Arts Council will present its first exhibits of 2022 with Taylor Walker in the Art Gallery at City Hall and Judy Mintze in the Alcove at City Hall.

A reception will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 14 at the gallery, with live music by Jon Martin, snacks and adult beverages. The exhibit is open daily, except for holidays, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 pm.

Walker’s exhibit, “Prismatic Brilliance,” is all about color and energy. She is an accomplished artist and illustrator creating custom art. She specializes in pet and family portraits, watercolor paintings, children’s art, greeting cards and encaustic paintings. She is known for her keen attention to detail and photorealistic renderings.

Walker said she is “a sensitive soul that thrives on creating emotional connections through my art, and I pride myself on my innate ability to fully understand and capture my clients’ unique needs.”

Mintze’s work primarily focuses on abstract and figurative art. The exhibit is titled “Hats Off,” and is a portrayal of women’s fashion and modern life.

“My goal is to create representational figurative paintings with likeness as the priority,” Mintze said.

Mintze said she wants “to express internal feelings and thoughts in my works. Something more elusive, poetical and imaginative in my work is my goal.”

Walker’s exhibit will run through the end of this month and also will be part of the virtual gallery at fishersartscouncil.org/art-gallery-exhibit, while Mintze’s exhibit will run through the end of March. Mintze’s exhibit can only be viewed in-person in the gallery.

For more, contact info@fishersartscouncil.org.