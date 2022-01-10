Fire destroys home in rural Zionsville 

A home in rural Zionsville was destroyed by fire Jan. 9.

Dispatchers received a call reporting the blaze at 9:36 p.m. at 7881 E. 100 S., and when Zionsville Fire Dept. firefighters arrived they found the two-story home fully engulfed in flames. Because of a lack of fire hydrants in the area, multiple agencies used tankers to bring water to the scene.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported. More than $250,000 in damage is estimated. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

ZFD received assistance from the Whitestown Fire Dept., Center Township Fire Dept., Lebanon Fire Dept., Perry Township Volunteer Fire Dept., Boone County EMS, Zionsville Police Dept. and Boone County Sheriff’s Office.