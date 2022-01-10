Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Fire destroys home in rural Zionsville 
Fire destroyed a home in rural Zionsville on Jan. 9. (Photo courtesy of the Town of Zionsville) 

Fire destroys home in rural Zionsville 

0
By on Zionsville Community

A home in rural Zionsville was destroyed by fire Jan. 9.

Dispatchers received a call reporting the blaze at 9:36 p.m. at 7881 E. 100 S., and when Zionsville Fire Dept. firefighters arrived they found the two-story home fully engulfed in flames. Because of a lack of fire hydrants in the area, multiple agencies used tankers to bring water to the scene.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported. More than $250,000 in damage is estimated. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

ZFD received assistance from the Whitestown Fire Dept., Center Township Fire Dept., Lebanon Fire Dept., Perry Township Volunteer Fire Dept., Boone County EMS, Zionsville Police Dept. and Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact
Share.

Related Posts