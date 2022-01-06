Westfield resident Paul Estridge wins Lifetime Achievement Award

Paul Estridge has made such an impact in Hamilton County that OneZone Chamber of Commerce is presenting him the Lifetime Achievement Award. He will be recognized with other OneZone Business Excellence Award winners at a luncheon scheduled for 11 a.m. Jan. 26 at 502 East Event Centre in Carmel.

Estridge, a Westfield resident, owns Estridge Homes, a Carmel-based home builder that has built homes in the Indianapolis area for approximately 50 years. He also owns the Carmel restaurant Monterey Coastal Cuisine and TAB Indy North, a small business advisor and coaching service.



“Shock and disbelief is my response to this recognition,” Estridge stated. “It’s really difficult for me, as I’m sure it is for others, to see their lives in a way as to be deserving of such recognition. I hope all our work over the last 40 years has contributed to the ultimate objective of ‘Building Community.’”

Estridge recently announced plans to open a sister restaurant to Monterey Coast called Tiburon Coastal Cuisine in Fishers this year. Also, Estridge Homes is building two new neighborhoods in Hamilton County this year, including One46Monon, a townhome neighborhood in Carmel on 146th Street at the Monon Trail, and Midland, a single-family and townhome community in Westfield on Ditch Road south of Ind. 32.

For more on the winners or to register for the Business Excellence Awards luncheon, visit onezonechamber.com.