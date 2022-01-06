Former Marion County Orosecutor Carl Brizzi dies at age 53

Former Marion County prosecutor Carl Brizzi, 53, died after suffering a stroke during the late evening of Jan. 5.

Brizzi, a Geist resident, worked for the Lewis and Wilkins LLP law firm at the time of his death. The firm has offices in Fishers and Indianapolis.

Lewis and Wilkins managing partner Paul Mullin said Brizzi, who joined the firm in 2018, originally went to the hospital for a rapid heartbeat, where he later died of a stroke.

Brizzi graduated from North Central High School and then attended Indiana University. He attended law school at Valparaiso University. A Republican, he was elected Marion County prosecutor in 2003 and served two terms.

In May 2017, Brizzi’s law license was suspended for 30 after the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission found he engaged in professional misconduct.

At Lewis and Wilkins, Brizzi specialized in civil litigation, personal injury law and business litigation.

Brizzi leaves behind his wife, Kim, and six children.