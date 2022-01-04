Noblesville police arrest two teens after vehicle pursuit 

A vehicle pursuit and K-9 apprehension led to the arrest of two teenagers in the early morning hours of Jan. 4 in Noblesville.

Rylan R. Brown, 18, of Noblesville was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement and booked into the Hamilton County Jail. An unnamed juvenile, 17, was arrested on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and detained at Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Facility, and a 13-year-old juvenile faces charges of resisting law enforcement but was later released to the custody of his parents. Two female passengers were released without charges.

At approximately 2:13 a.m., Noblesville Police Dept. officers responded to the Deer Path subdivision swimming pool parking lot at 12109 Wolf Run Rd. in response to a report of a suspicious vehicle. After arriving on scene, officers observed a black 2018 Infinity QX6 occupied by several individuals in the parking lot. As officers approached, the driver sped off.

Officers pursued the vehicle for several minutes before it struck tire-deflation devices deployed by deputies with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. A short time later, the vehicle crashed into a residence in the 1500 block of Millwood Drive, Noblesville.

Officers took two female passengers into custody. They were later released. Three males fled the scene. According to a press release from NPD, officers quickly apprehended one of the males a short distance from the vehicle, and NPD’s K-9 and drone units later located the other two males.

The residence that was struck by the fleeing vehicle sustained minimal damage and no residents were injured in the incident.

Brown was transported to Riverview Health in Noblesville because of injuries received from the K-9 apprehension as well as injuries from the vehicle crash. A 17-year-old female passenger was also transported to Riverview Health for injuries suffered in the crash. Both parties were treated for minor injuries and released.

A records check revealed that the fleeing vehicle was reported stolen Dec. 29, 2021, from the 10600 block of Winghaven Drive, Noblesville.

NPD was assisted by the Carmel and Fishers police departments, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Noblesville Fire Dept.