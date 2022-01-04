Current Publishing
Behind bars: Make a trip to Sundry & Vice

Sundry & Vice recently opened an apothecary-themed craft cocktail bar in the Bottleworks Hotel in downtown Indianapolis. Here are some of its new cocktails.

Night Cure

Ingredients: 

.75 oz. lemon juice

.75 oz. honey syrup

2 oz. bourbon

1 swath of grapefruit peel

Directions:

Add all ingredients to shaker tin. Shake vigorously for 10 to 15 seconds until shaker tin begins to frost over. Double strain into a rocks glass over a large ice cube. No garnish.

Maid of Orleans

Ingredients: 

2 dashes Bitterman’s Hellfire Bitters

1 oz. lime juice

1 oz. honeydew juice

.25 oz. Clement Mahina Coconut Rhum Liqueur

.5 oz. Falernum

.75 oz. Green Chartreuse

1 oz. Rhum Agricole Blanc

Cinnamon stick

Directions:

Add all ingredients to shaker tin. Shake vigorously for 10 to 15 seconds until shaker tin begins to frost over. Double strain into a rocks glass over ice. Garnish: Using a torch lighter, light the end of a cinnamon stick until it begins to glow. Place in the glass, with the burning end up so that the aroma of smoked cinnamon may fill the air.

