Behind bars: Sun King Carmel offers holiday libations

Warm up with these festive beverages from Sun King Carmel.
Spirited Hot Chocolate
Get it at Sun King, Carmel
Ingredients:
1 oz. Sun King Cocoa Mix
1.5 oz. spirit of choice
.25 oz. Torani peppermint syrup
Whipped cream
Candy cane
Directions: Build the first three ingredients in pint glass. Stir, then pour into Irish toddy glass. Garnish with whipped cream and a candy cane.
Key West Snowfall
Get it at Sun King, Carmel
Ingredients:
1 oz. lime juice
6 mint leaves
2 oz. rum
2 oz. Coco Lopez
Bar spoon of agave nectar
Soda water
Lime wedge
Coconut shavings
Directions:
Shake and strain ingredients over fresh ice. Top with soda water. Garnish with a lime wedge and sprinkle with coconut shavings.