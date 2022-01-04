Behind bars: Sun King Carmel offers holiday libations

Warm up with these festive beverages from Sun King Carmel.

Spirited Hot Chocolate

Get it at Sun King, Carmel

Ingredients:

1 oz. Sun King Cocoa Mix

1.5 oz. spirit of choice

.25 oz. Torani peppermint syrup

Whipped cream

Candy cane

Directions: Build the first three ingredients in pint glass. Stir, then pour into Irish toddy glass. Garnish with whipped cream and a candy cane.

Key West Snowfall

Get it at Sun King, Carmel

Ingredients:

1 oz. lime juice

6 mint leaves

2 oz. rum

2 oz. Coco Lopez

Bar spoon of agave nectar

Soda water

Lime wedge

Coconut shavings

Directions:

Shake and strain ingredients over fresh ice. Top with soda water. Garnish with a lime wedge and sprinkle with coconut shavings.