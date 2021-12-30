OneZone to recognize Business Excellence award winners

OneZone Chamber of Commerce recently announced the winners of its Business Excellence Awards. Recipients will be recognized during a Jan. 26 luncheon at 502 East Event Centre in Carmel at 11 a.m.

For more, visit web.onezonecommerce.com/events/JanuaryOneZone%20Awards%20Luncheon-4496/details.

Large Business of the Year: NextGear Capital

NextGear Capital has been a part of the Carmel community since 2005, first as Dealer Services Corp. and then as NextGear Capital after a merger with Manheim Automotive Financial Services. The company employs more than 700 people and is the nation’s leading provider of floor plans to independent automotive dealers.

Small Business of the Year: BlackInk IT

BlackInk IT is focused on supporting, maintaining and protecting IT Infrastructure. The team is focused on helping companies optimize technology to help grow the business. Founded in 1993, Blackink IT is a privately held corporation and is headquartered in Indianapolis.

Difference Maker of the Year: Carol Sergei

Sergei most recently was the interim executive director for the Hamilton County Leadership Academy and also serves on the Ivy Tech board of directors. She previously was the director of workforce strategy at the Hamilton County Economic Development Corp.

Lifetime Achievement Award: Paul Estridge

Estridge owns Estridge Homes. Estridge companies have built 8,000-plus homes and developed more than 30 neighborhoods in central Indiana. Estridge also owns Monterey Coastal Cuisine in Carmel and TAB Indy North.

Emerging Leader Award: Brian Millis

Millis is the vice president of sales and marketing for ADVISA, a business management consultant company based in Carmel. Outside of work, Millis leads initiatives with the Children’s Bureau.

Best Renovation: Round Room

Round Room’s renovation of the old Roche space in Fishers includes a 450-person training and event center, conferences and other uses. It also includes a nonprofit hub, fitness center and a 40,000-square-foot common area. The renovation added a slide between the first and second floors.

Best New Construction: Humane Society for Hamilton County

Humane Society for Hamilton County opened its state-of-the-art facility in Fishers in 2021. HSHC tasked Curran Architecture, Meyer Najem and Shelter Planners of America to create the design to address all aspects of animal wellness.