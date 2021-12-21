Carmel City Council approves rezone of former Marsh building at Merchants’ Square

The Carmel City Council met Dec. 20 to vote on rezoning the former Marsh building at Merchants’ Square and two lots adjacent to Woodland Country Club and elect its officers for 2022.

What happened: The council approved rezoning the 5-acre site of the former Marsh building in Merchants’ Square from B-8 Business District to C-2/Mixed Use DIstrict.

What it means: The mixed-use zoning allows for business and residential uses, taller buildings and increased lot coverage, which is in line with a concept plan for the area created a decade ago.

What’s next: The site was recently purchased by New City Development, and city planners are working with the landowner on a redevelopment plan.

What happened: The council introduced and approved on first reading an ordinance rezoning two lots adjacent to the Woodland Country Club clubhouse from residential to parks and recreation.

What it means: The two lots, which have been owned by Woodland Country Club for decades, will be converted into additional parking space. The country club has committed to adding a landscape buffer on the north and west sides of the future parking lot. With the rezone, the lots now have the same zoning as the adjacent country club site.

What’s next: The city’s Technical Advisory Committee will review additional plans submitted for the parking lot.

What happened: The council elected its officers for 2022.

What it means: The council unanimously elected Councilor Kevin “Woody” Rider to serve as president and Councilor Jeff Worrell to serve as vice president for 2022.