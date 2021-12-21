CSO trumpets guest performer at Palladium

Carmel Symphony Orchestra is eager for Carmel audiences to see Byron Stripling’s talent.

Stripling will perform in the Carmel Symphony Orchestra Pops Concert at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 8 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.

“Byron Stripling is really extraordinary (on the) trumpet,” CSO Artistic Director Janna Hymes said. “This is really his show. We’ll be on the stage the whole time and we’ll be accompaniment. It’s up-lifting. It’s energetic. It’s really soulful music. It’s slower ballads. He’ll do a couple things on his own with his trio. It’s all his music. Everyone should know about him.

“One of the reasons I brought him to Carmel is everyone should know who he is.”

Hymes said the show will feature several jazz standards.

“The tunes will be recognizable,” Hymes said. “He’s a great entertainer. He has wonderful stories, but he has a sense of humanity. He has a melancholy flair, too. To me, he’s really well-rounded in every way. I think people are going to love this. His arrangements for the orchestra are first rate.

“This is a do-not-miss.”

Stripling was the lead trumpeter and soloist with the Count Basie Orchestra. He is the principal pops conductor of the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.

An accomplished actor and singer, Stripling was chosen following a worldwide search to star in the lead role of the Broadway-bound musical, “Satchmo.”

Hymes had Stripling as a guest when she was the Williamsburg (Va.) Symphony Orchestra music director.

“The minute I worked with him I thought, ‘I can’t wait to do this again,’” Hymes said.

Hymes said many people come to see trumpeter Chris Botti, who often plays at the Palladium.

“When I heard him play, I was blown away by the trumpet at the Palladium and how extraordinarily beautiful it was,” Hymes said. “(Stripling) is amazing. There’s going to be the same kind of chill (when) you get to hear Chris Botti. They’re different type of musicians. (Stripling) plays a lot like Louie Armstrong. He has that kind of gift.”

Stripling also has played and recorded extensively with the bands of Dizzy Gillespie, Woody Herman, Dave Brubeck, Lionel Hampton, Clark Terry, Louis Bellson and Buck Clayton. He also has performed with the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra, the Carnegie Hall Jazz Band and the GRP All-Star Big Band.

Stripling is a pops orchestra favorite throughout the U.S, soloing with more than 100 orchestras around the world, including the Boston Pops, National Symphony, Pittsburgh Symphony, Dallas Symphony, Cincinnati Pops, Seattle Symphony, Baltimore Symphony, Minnesota Orchestra, St. Louis Symphony, Vancouver Symphony, Toronto Symphony and orchestras throughout Europe and Asia

Hymes said the orchestra can adapt easily to every style of concert.

“They’re really fantastic musicians,” Hymes said.

For more, visit carmelsymphony.org.