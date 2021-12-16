App allows Westfield Washington Schools to help students in need

By Jillian Kurtz

As the holidays draw near, those in need in Westfield Washington Schools are receiving help through a mobile app called Purposity, which combines the words “purpose” and “generosity.”

The app connects communities to their neighbors and gives users the ability to view needs in real-time. So far this year, Westfield Washington Schools has used Purposity to help students during the holidays, sharing 51 needs that have been submitted by school counselors ranging from basic needs such as socks and gloves to household supplies such as laundry detergent.

Westfield Washington Schools partnered with Purposity in 2018 and has since collected more than $10,000 in donations, all of which go directly to the students’ families, who are vetted by liaisons in the schools such as teachers and guidance counselors.

“With the touch of a button, you can read a story and select an item,” Westfield Education Foundation Executive Director Ashley Knott said. “Once you select the item and purchase it, it’s sent to us at the school and I distribute those items to the liaisons and then they pass it onto the students.”

After signing up for the app, users can look up a certain organization, such as Westfield Washington Schools, view all the needs and fill a need in just a few steps.

“We’ll take care of the shopping and shipping for you, making sure the exact item gets into the hands of who needs it most,” Purposity’s website reads. “You’ll get notifications updating you of your item’s progress and when it arrives, along with a thank you message from the organization you’re supporting.”

Each posting from Westfield Washington Schools comes with details about the student or family in need.

“We got an email in November asking if we wanted to be part of Purposity’s Season of Giving, where we can possibly grant holiday wishes for students who might not have that otherwise,” Knott said. “There’s a present box next to those needs on the app.”