Rena Kessler, left, and Caleigh Kessler wrap presents. On Dec. 11, members of the Hamilton County Professional Firefighters Local 4416 Fishers district and the Fishers Fire Dept. partnered with Secret Families of Hamilton County to help support their efforts in providing holiday gifts to Fishers residents in need. Volunteers met at the Noblesville Meijer to purchase gifts. They then wrapped the presents at the Fall Creek Township community room or Wasson Nursery in Fishers. (Photos by Rachel Greenberg) From left, Ava Watkins, Sarah Watkins and Addison Crosby wrap presents. From left, Cameran Lancaster, Kennedy McTigue, Rachel Kovacs, Lucy McCool and Anna Harvey shop for gifts at the Noblesville Meijer. Rena Kessler, right, buys gifts at the Meijer in Noblesville. From left, Kelly Braun, Sarah Braun, Holly Cook, Ava Cook, Avery Good, Heather Good, Kelly Isley, Bailey Isley, Ashlie January and Ella January shop for toys at the Noblesville Meijer. Snapshot: Organizations partner to purchase gifts for needy families By Current Publishing on December 15, 2021 Fishers Community